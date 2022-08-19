Next time you stop at a gas station, think of it as a $100-a-month tax cut. Or a maybe $100-a-month raise. https://t.co/7FOuCRfrJt

Doing propaganda for the left-side again.

Via IJR

Over the last year, there has been plenty of commentary about the spike in gas prices, now CNN has an interesting take on the dip in prices.

In June, the average price for a gallon of gas hit $5, but since prices have dropped. As of Friday morning, AAA reports that the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.91.

And according to CNN, Americans should take that dip in gas prices and view it as a tax cut — or even a “$100-a-month raise” — not a joke.:

