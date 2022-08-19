Via Daily Caller:

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross claimed that “civil war” was imminent in the United States Thursday evening.

“You have millions of people turning into a propaganda network every night,” Cross said. “As if that were not bad enough, that’s an extremist network itself, you have these fringe pop-up outlets from OANN to Newsmax. Then you have the social media component. The train has left the station. There is no dealing with the rhetoric. At this point, we need serious conversations around preparing for actual violence. People keep saying a Civil War is coming. I would say the Civil War is here.