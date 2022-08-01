Via Daily Wire:

The British Royal Air Force (RAF) has allegedly hit an “effective pause” on offering jobs to white male recruits to keep up with diversity quotas, according to a report from Sky News.

Several defense sources told Sky News that Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, the head of the RAF, seems willing to compromise U.K. security at a dangerous time in the name of diversity.

“You look at the head of the RAF and he’s prepared to break the operational requirement of the air force just to meet diversity [targets],” one source said.

“I think he needs to be hauled up by the Ministry of Defence and told: This is the defence agenda, get on it,” the source added.