Via Daily Caller:

A Wisconsin school board voted Tuesday to prohibit the displaying of LGBTQ pride and Black Lives Matter flags in classrooms.

The Kettle Moraine school board in Wales, Wisconsin, examined a policy that prohibits educators and staff from “promoting partisan politics and sectarian religious views” which Superintendent Stephen Plum clarified to include pride and Black Lives Matter flags, according to Fox 6. The board approved the policy at the meeting, claiming that the flags are a violation of the code of conduct because they are political.

The vote also prohibits teachers from including their pronouns in email signatures, Plum said. Public comment was open at the school board meeting but was closed after an hour.

