Via Daily Wire:

Former CIA and NSA director Michael Hayden bashed Republicans on Wednesday, saying that he agreed with the claim that there was no more dangerous “political force” than Republicans.

Hayden made the comments in response to a tweet from Financial Times editor and writer Edward Luce. Luce tweeted, “I’ve covered extremism and violent ideologies around the world over my career. Have never come across a political force more nihilistic, dangerous & contemptible than today’s Republicans. Nothing close.”

The former intelligence director shared the statement, saying, “I agree. And I was the CIA director.”

Hayden, who was appointed to be CIA director by former President George W. Bush, led the agency from 2006 to 2009. Previously, he was first appointed by former President Bill Clinton to be director of the NSA, a role he held from 1999 to 2005.