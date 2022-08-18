Via Tennessee Star:

The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) and Central Arizona Project (CAP) released a joint statement addressing the recent news from the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) that the state’s water supply from the Colorado River System will be reduced by one-fifth in 2023.

“It is unacceptable for Arizona to continue to carry a disproportionate burden of reductions for the benefit of others who have not contributed,” said ADWR Director Tom Buschatzke and CAP General Manager Ted Cooke. “Arizona is committed to work toward a comprehensive plan that assures protection of the system through equitable contributions from all water users.”

The Arizona Sun Times reached out to the ADWR for more information but did not receive any comment before publishing.

Keep reading…