Via Just The News:

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday he is concerned by the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, but urged Republicans to stop "attacking" rank-and-file FBI personnel and calling to defund the law enforcement agency. "This unprecedented action does demand unprecedented transparency," the vice president said about the raid last week. "I also want to remind my fellow Republicans: We can hold the attorney general accountable for the decision that he made without attacking rank-and-file law enforcement personnel at the FBI," Pence made the statement to applause at the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. He acknowledging that he and Trump, under whom he served all four years, have had a tense relationship following the 2020 election. Still, Pence said, he was "deeply troubled to learn that a search warrant had been executed at the personal residence of a former president of the United States."