Via Just The News:

Companies of wealthy celebrities received millions of dollars in government-funded Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, meant to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in most cases, the loans were not paid back.

The Good American jean company of Khloe Kardashian, a member of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty whose net worth is estimated by South China Morning Post to be about $50 million, received a roughly $1.25 million PPP loan, Pro Publica shows. The loan, including interest, has been forgiven.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Brady has an estimated net worth of $250 million, separate from his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen’s net worth of $400 million, but the legendary NFL quarterback’s TB12 health food company received a PPP loan worth more than $960,000 that has been forgiven.

