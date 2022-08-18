Via Fox News:

The 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York City has closed its doors for good, citing COVID-related financial troubles stemming from fewer in-person visitors.

“Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents us from generating sufficient funding to continue to operate the physical museum,” the museum’s CEO Jennifer Adams-Webb said in a press release.

The Lower Manhattan museum – not to be confused with the National September 11 Memorial & Museum on the World Trade Center site – opened in September 2006. The small museum offered intimate guided tours by volunteer staff made up of several 9/11 survivors.

