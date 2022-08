Via Genesius Times:

(CNN)—Millions of “Defund the Police” activists are cheering the FBI raid on former president Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and criticizing the people who dare to question it.

“We back the FBI 100%,” Portland Antifa CEO Hugh Janus, who has an ACAB tattoo on his forehead said. “It’s true that all cops are bastards, but this was a totally legit raid.”

