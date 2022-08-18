Via Red State:

In this episode of The Left’s Insidious Crusade to Destroy America as We Know It…

All versions of the Bible and an illustrated version of Anne Frank’s diary have been pulled from shelves by a school district in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. As reported by the Dallas Morning News, the Keller Independent School District emailed principals on Tuesday morning ordering the removal of the books.

Jennifer Price, the district’s curriculum director, sent principals a set of instructions, along with a spreadsheet of all books about which families or members of the community have complained.

