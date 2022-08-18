Via Fox News:

Harriet Hageman, the Republican nominee for Wyoming’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, predicted Wednesday that her primary victory over Rep. Liz Cheney would serve as a beacon for the rest of the country, which she described as “fed up” with Washington, D.C., and its “corruption.”

In an interview with Fox News Digital following her primary election win, Hageman said her victory was a direct reflection of Wyoming voters rejecting Cheney as their representative, as well as their dissatisfaction with her and Democrats’ treatment of former President Donald Trump. She laid out her intention to bring Washington, D.C., back to prioritizing “accountability and success.”

“Wyoming has spoken, and it was a resounding victory,” Hageman said when asked how she felt following her win. “I think that it is a reflection on a couple of things. One is Liz Cheney. It’s a reflection on her and the fact that we don’t want her allegedly representing us in Congress anymore.”

Keep reading…