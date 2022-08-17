Surprised she didn’t also get the plague.
Via Yahoo:
First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
“After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the first lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening,” Elizabeth Alexander, Jill Biden’s communications director, said in a statement. “She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive.”
The 71-year-old first lady, who is double vaccinated and twice boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms, Alexander said.
“She has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid and, following CDC guidance, will isolate from others for at least five days,” Alexander added.