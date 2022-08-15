Wow.

Via Newsbusters:

In one of the vilest and most sinister columns ever written for MSNBC, opinion columnist Cynthia Miller-Idriss writes that the overturning of Roe v. Wade serves the interest of white supremacists because among other reasons they can rape women to create more white babies. Even for MSNBC, this is a disgusting new low.

In the column which is titled “How the loss of Roe directly serves white supremacists’ horrifying plot,” Miller-Idriss opens by claiming how “Reports late last month of the arrest of a former Marine with ties to a neo-Nazi group highlight the dangerous and somewhat convoluted relationship between white extremists and the state of reproductive rights in the United States.”

“Minorities and white women are targets of an ideology that both seeks to reduce nonwhite populations and to increase white ones,” Miller-Idriss states.

