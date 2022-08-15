Via DailyMail:

A hero-father-of-three restrained a woman who stripped to her underwear and ran through a Manchester-bound plane naked before trying to storm the cockpit twice while shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’.

Phillip O’Brien, 35, was a passenger on the Jet2 flight from Lanarca, Cyprus to Manchester on Tuesday 9 August when a woman, in her 30s, caused the panicked scene shortly after take-off.

The woman seemed to suggest she had explosives on board with her, and also asked the children she was with if they were ‘ready to die’.

