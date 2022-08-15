My girlfriend bet me they would cheat in Wyoming to keep Cheney there.

I laughed. I said “But MAGA people control the state and the voting apparatus …there’s no way they can cheat”.

Christ, I’m stupid.

Via JH News Guide:

A Democratic candidate for Wyoming House District 23 announced in a Sunday press release that he had received the wrong absentee ballot in the mail last week. Ryan Sedgeley said that he and his wife have “always been registered as Democrats in Wyoming” but received ballots in the mail Aug. 9 for the Republican primary. Keep reading…