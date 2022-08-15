You know …all those dirty bombs that ultra MAGA people just keep laying around next to their Strontium-90.

Via DailyMail:

The FBI has warned of a dirty bomb threat and increasing calls for civil war after agents raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The Bureau said in a leaked memo they had received an uptick in violent threats on social media following the morning search last week.

The chilling note revealed thugs planned to put a dirty bomb in front of the agency’s headquarters amid a suggested ‘armed rebellion’.

Keep reading…