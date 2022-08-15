You know …Al Franken …remember him?

Via Fox News:

Former Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken took to Twitter on Saturday to endorse Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney in her bid to win re-election in Wyoming.

“I’ve decided to endorse @RepLizCheney for the Republican nomination for the House seat In Wyoming it’s my first time endorsing in a GOP primary,” the former senator tweeted. “But I think Al Franken’s support will carry a lot of weight with WY Republicans.”

The tweet received a raucous response with almost 6,000 retweets and over 50,000 likes from those who criticized the endorsement and some who supported the idea.

