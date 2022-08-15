Via NBC:

Warner Bros. Discovery condemned an apparent threat against “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling in a statement Sunday, saying it supports “freedom of expression.”

Rowling shared a screenshot Saturday of a reply to her tweet wishing fellow author Salman Rushdie well after a man stabbed him in the neck at a New York lecture hall Friday. She wrote that she felt “sick” over Rushdie’s being attacked and that she hoped he would recover.

A user responded, “Don’t worry you are next.”

