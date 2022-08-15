.@TwitterSupport These are your guidelines, right?
"Violence: You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence…
"Terrorism/violent extremism: You may not threaten or promote terrorism…" pic.twitter.com/BzM6WopzHa
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 13, 2022
Via NBC:
Warner Bros. Discovery condemned an apparent threat against “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling in a statement Sunday, saying it supports “freedom of expression.”
Rowling shared a screenshot Saturday of a reply to her tweet wishing fellow author Salman Rushdie well after a man stabbed him in the neck at a New York lecture hall Friday. She wrote that she felt “sick” over Rushdie’s being attacked and that she hoped he would recover.
A user responded, “Don’t worry you are next.”