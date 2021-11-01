Via Daily Wire:

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, said in an interview published over the weekend that President Joe Biden is not going to run for a second term in office.

Maloney’s remarks, which were made during an interview at the start of the month with The New York Times Editorial Board, come as recent polling shows that a strong majority of Americans are concerned with Biden’s mental fitness for office.

When asked, “Should President Biden run again,” Maloney responded, “Off the record, he’s not running again.”