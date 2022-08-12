Losers.

Via Fox News:

NPR reported on Wednesday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tweet of a new Florida license plate with the Gadsden flag has “reopened the debate” over the flag’s controversy.

Scott Neuman’s report claimed that, despite the famous “Don’t Tread on Me” flag existing since the founding of the nation, it is now associated with “far-right extremist ideology.”

“The imagery of the Revolutionary War-era Gadsden flag dates to Benjamin Franklin but has, for many, come to symbolize a far-right extremist ideology and the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement that sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election results,” Neuman wrote.

