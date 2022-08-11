Via NY Post:

A North Dakota school board has nixed reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before each meeting — deciding it didn’t align with the district’s values.

The Fargo School Board voted 7-2 Tuesday to drop the Pledge from the start of its bi-weekly meetings because members didn’t feel it was inclusive, apparently taking issue with the phrase: “under God,” according to North Dakota newspaper Inforum.

Board member Seth Holden said that because “the word ‘God’ in the text of the Pledge of Allegiance is capitalized … the text is clearly referring to the Judeo-Christian god and therefore, it does not include any other faith such as Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism, all of which are practiced by our staff and students.”

Holden also said it excluded those in Fargo schools who don’t believe in god. He claimed he is not against the Pledge itself, but that it can’t be said in a school committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, Inforum reported.