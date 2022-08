UPDATE:

Just heard that the WH didn't about the Garland presser. That means either:

1) The presser is NOT about the FBI raid, or,

2) The DOJ, or the White House, or both, are in complete disarray.

I imagine Ron Klain is on the phone with the AG right now reading him the riot act.

— Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaney) August 11, 2022