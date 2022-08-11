But hey …they temporarily brought gas prices down to help the mid-terms?
Via Rapid Response:
Producer prices spiked 9.8% from last year, marking the 16th straight month wholesale inflation has been above 5 percent year-over-year. That is astronomically high.
It’s yet another data point showing middle class families are being slammed in the Biden economy:
69% say the economy is getting worse, the most Americans since 2008.
Real disposable income is lower than when Biden took office.
Real wages have fallen every month on a year-over-year basis since Biden forced through his $1.9 trillion “stimulus.”
64% of Americans say their financial situation is getting worse.