But hey …they temporarily brought gas prices down to help the mid-terms?

Via Rapid Response:

Producer prices spiked 9.8% from last year, marking the 16th straight month wholesale inflation has been above 5 percent year-over-year. That is astronomically high.

It’s yet another data point showing middle class families are being slammed in the Biden economy:

69% say the economy is getting worse, the most Americans since 2008.

Real disposable income is lower than when Biden took office.

Real wages have fallen every month on a year-over-year basis since Biden forced through his $1.9 trillion “stimulus.”

64% of Americans say their financial situation is getting worse.

