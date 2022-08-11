Via Star News:

A California teacher connected to Antifa is receiving a massive payout from the school district for resigning, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Project Veritas posted a video of Natomas Unified School District school teacher Gabriel Gipe saying he was working to push his students “further and further left” which sparked a district investigation. The school district in Sacramento, California, is paying Gipe $190,000 for resigning and not fighting the investigation into his activity, according to the Sacramento Bee.

“I have 180 days to turn them into revolutionaries,” Gipe said in the Project Veritas August video.

