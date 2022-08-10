Via DailyMail:

A homeless man has been charged with rape after an attack on an American tourist in the heart of Paris.

The man, who is 23 and originally from North Africa, is said to have approached the woman, 27, in a public toilet opposite Notre Dame Cathedral, and by the Louis-Philippe bridge.

Neither the assailant nor his victim can be identified for legal reasons, but Paris prosecutors said the attack happened in the early hours of last Sunday morning.

‘The American woman was walking along the bank of the Seine at the end of a Saturday night out with her partner, when she entered the toilet block,’ said an investigating source.

