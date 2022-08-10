Come to Texas sissy. We would love to meet you.

Via Fox News:

Authorities in New York City were on hand for the arrival another group of migrants who were bussed from Texas after they crossed into the U.S. from Mexico.

Three migrant buses arrived in NYC early Wednesday morning, following the path of the group of 50 migrants who were bussed to the same area on Friday, August 5.

The buses arrived just days after New York City Mayor Eric Adams criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a press conference on Sunday regarding the mass transit of migrant groups out of Texas and into New York.

