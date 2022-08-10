Smart. Because anything he says can be used in the criminal case against him they drummed up.

Via Just The News:

Former President Donald Trump said he declined to answer questions in Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James' probe. He was subpoenaed to testify on Wednesday as part of the New York AG's investigation into his family and the Trump Organization's business practices. "[U]under the advice of my counsel and for all of the above reasons, I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution," he said on Truth Social. In his statement, Trump outlined all of the ways that James has attacked him in recent years.