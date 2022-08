DOOCY: "Do you consider Donald Trump to be a political rival of president Biden?"

KJP: "I'm not going to speak to that from here."

DOOCY: "But you talk about Trump all the time…"

KJP: "I don't talk about Trump all the time." pic.twitter.com/wBmcKiJKei

