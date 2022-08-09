Get fukt.

Via CBS:

Republican Sen. Tim Scott said he was shocked but would not rush to judgment after the FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, a major escalation of the Justice Department’s probe into potential mishandling of White House records.

“We need to let this play out and see exactly what happens. But we should have been stunned and surprised and shocked with what happened yesterday,” the South Carolina senator said Tuesday on “CBS Mornings.”

Sources told CBS News the search was linked to an investigation of claims by the National Archives that it found 15 boxes of records, including classified material, at Mar-a-Lago. The National Archives said some of the records Trump turned over earlier this year had been ripped up and taped back together.

