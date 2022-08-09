My biggest fear. The desperation and Trump-derangement-syndrome may hit a fever pitch.

Via Mediaite:

Former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik said Monday he is worried Democrats might try to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

Trump’s home was raided by the FBI beginning Monday morning in connection with documents that were not turned over to the National Archives by the former president upon leaving office. According to the New York Times, 15 boxes containing classified documents were taken by FBI agents who raided Trump’s office and broke into his safe.

Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump told Fox News the former president was aware of the raid and why. She added that he took memorabilia from his time in office which he rightly owned. She said he had been negotiating the return of some of the material.

The Department of Justice has not commented publicly on the raid, but Kerik claimed on Newsmax TV he is afraid for Trump’s life.

