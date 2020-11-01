Via Washington Examiner:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) district saw a 57% increase in major crime under her tenure, a new study found.

The district suffered massive increases in what the New York Police Department considers the seven “major” crimes of murder, rape, robbery, felonious assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto, a study by former NYPD inspector Paul Mauro found. Shootings went up by 47.05%, the study said. […]

“Defunding police means defunding police. It does not mean budget tricks or funny math,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a press release. “If these reports are accurate, then these proposed ‘cuts’ to the NYPD budget are a disingenuous illusion. This is not a victory. The fight to defund policing continues.”