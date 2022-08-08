Via TPM:

45th President Donald Trump released a statement on Monday saying that the FBI has raided his Florida home. Trump, who spoke at CPAC on Saturday in Dallas, and in Kenosha, Wisc. on Friday, said that his home is “currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” he began. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

