It has come to my attention that some liberal media activists are mad because they aren't allowed into #SunshineSummit this weekend. My message to them is to try crying about it. Then go to kickboxing and have a margarita. And write the same hit piece you were gonna write anyway.

— Christina Pushaw 🐊 πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ (@ChristinaPushaw) July 22, 2022