Ah yes, Democrats all agreeing to raise taxes on our shrinking middle class is a “massive win.” Nothing says “massive win” like hiring 87,000 IRS agents to rip apart the lives of working families. DC media exists wholly apart from the pain & hardship of struggling Americans. 1/3 https://t.co/5W4ZOZunAs

— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) August 8, 2022