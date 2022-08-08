What an asshole.

Via ADN:

A French scientist apologized after tweeting what he claimed to be an image of a distant star taken by the James Webb Space Telescope but in reality, was a slice of chorizo.

Physicist and director at France’s Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission Etienne Klein shared the image of the “star” on Twitter last week, claiming it provided an unprecedented “level of detail.”

“Picture of Proxima Centauri, the nearest star to the Sun, located 4.2 light years away from us. It was taken by the James Webb Space Telescope,” he posted on July 31.

