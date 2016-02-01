Via Daily Wire:

The White House has spoken out against Indiana’s new bill that limits most abortions as it becomes the first state to pass such restrictions since the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade.

“The Indiana Legislature took a devastating step as a result of the Supreme Court’s extreme decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate women’s constitutionally-protected right to abortion,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Saturday.

“And, it’s another radical step by Republican legislators to take away women’s reproductive rights and freedom, and put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians rather than women and their doctors,” she added.

