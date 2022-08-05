Via Daily Caller:

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced sanctions against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her immediate family on Friday in response to her early August visit to Taiwan.

Pelosi and five other House Democrats visited Taiwan as part of a congressional delegation to East Asia. The trip also included stops in Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea. Republicans praised Pelosi for going through with the visit despite threats from China and public misgivings from the Biden administration.

