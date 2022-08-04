Thank God.

Via Just The News:

The Arizona GOP governor primary on Thursday evening was called for candidate Kari Lake, giving former President Donald Trump a clean sweep in the state in Tuesday night’s primaries.

She is expected to face off against Katie Hobbs, who is currently Arizona’s Secretary of State, to replace Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

The Associated Press projected Lake as the winner with about 88.3% of the ballots counted. Lake came in with 46.8% of the vote. Lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson came in second to Lake with 44.0%.

