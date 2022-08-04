Why won’t Robson just concede the goddamn race?

Via Arizona Sun Times:

With more than 100,000 votes yet to be counted, Kari Lake still leads the Republican gubernatorial primary against opponent Karrin Taylor Robson.

Only 5,360 votes were counted Wednesday, the day after the primary election.

Lake currently leads by a margin of 46.2 percent to 44.4 percent.

Some of those outstanding votes are in Maricopa County.

“Unofficial results are updated and 715,949 ballots have been counted. We still have to count the rest of the verified early ballots dropped off on Election Day, verified provisional ballots, & write-in candidates. We’ll post more results Thursday after 7pm,” the Maricopa County Elections Department said Wednesday night.

