The Walt Disney Co. appears to be taking Star Wars in an overtly left-wing direction, with an actress from Disney+’s Andor revealing the upcoming series will portray a “Trumpian” world where “people’s rights are disappearing.”

Acclaimed actress Fiona Shaw explained show creator Tony Gilroy’s approach to the new series in an interview with Empire magazine.

“Tony has written a great, scurrilous [take] on the Trumpian world,” she said. “Our world is exploding in different places right now, people’s rights are disappearing, and Andor reflects that. [In the show] the Empire is taking over, and it feels like the same thing is happening in reality, too.”

She added: “I was impressed by Tony’s social-realist intention. He’s created a whole new morality. It’s very deep and humane – there is grief, mourning, hope, fear. It’s not just primary colors here.”

Andor, which is set to debut September 21 on Disney+, is a series spin-off of the 2016 Star Wars movie Rogue One. The series takes place five years before the Rogue One story, with actor Diego Luna reprising his role as Rebel Alliance spy Cassian Andor.

