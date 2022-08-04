Via The Center Square:

(The Center Square) – A new survey shows that 1 in 4 college students have to drop classes due to high tuition rates and rising inflation.

The survey of over 1,000 college students was done by Intelligent.com and showed that nearly 1 in 4 students would be forced to drop some or all of their classes if their tuition costs increased by 5%.

Ashli Smith, a spokesperson with Intelligent, said rising inflation on tuition is becoming a problem for many students.

“Inflation is continuing to rise to 9% across the country,” Smith told The Center Square. “This puts universities and students in a tough position because a tuition increase will affect many students.”

Smith explained that many students have to trim their budgets in other areas just to afford their classes.

“Students have to get an extra job, or they are reducing their spending on food or leisurely activities,” Smith said. “Those are some of the sacrifices some students have been forced to make due to the tuition increase.”

