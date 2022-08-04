Just a Seattle public school curriculum suggesting that mathematics is “oppressive” and that we advance a collectivist vision. pic.twitter.com/EIgBYqpACK

Via The National Desk:

The framework encompasses instruction to students in kindergarten through 12th grade and is made up of four primary themes: Origins, Identity, and Agency; Power and Oppression; History of Resistance and Liberation; and Reflection and Action.

A “learning target” underneath the “Power and Oppression” theme wants students to be able to identify and explain how math, science and technology oppress and marginalize people of color. Another “learning target” insists students should be able to “identify the inherent inequities of the standardized testing system used to oppress and marginalize” communities of color.

“Nothing to see here. Just a Seattle public school curriculum suggesting that mathematics is ‘oppressive’ and that we advance a collectivist vision,” tweeted Chalkboard Review Editor-In-Chief Daniel Buck.

