Via Austin Journal:

More than one million illegal aliens crossing the border have been caught and released into the United States by Biden Administration officials since Jan. 2021, including an estimated 8,000 per day in Texas.

These illegal aliens are financially supported here both by U.S. taxpayers and a group of pro-“open borders” non-profits backed by political activists like Hungarian billionaire George Soros and blue chip American companies like American Express, according to an analysis of Internal Revenue Service filings by the Austin Journal.

Soros and American Express are both major donors to the American Immigration Council (AIC), the National Immigration Law Center and Immigration Equality, the group’s 990 filings show.

