Looks like Hungarian-Nazi sympathizer boy is scared.

Via Star News Network:

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (R) called out billionaire and Open Society founder George Soros for his financial support of progressive district attorneys, a move that has resulted in crime spikes across the nation.

“George Soros has spent tens of millions to elect prosecutors who care more about coddling criminals than about protecting families. Now the Soros family is funding my Democrat opponent because they know I’ll stand up for YOU, not criminals,” Carr wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

“Soros-backed prosecutors coddle criminals and almost immediately release violent criminals back on to the streets with no bond and no guarantee they will appear for their court date,” Atlanta Tea Party president Debbie Dooley told The Georgia Star News Wednesday. She added that the victims of these criminals are the law-abiding citizens that are left alone to deal with the aftermath of soft-on-crime policies.

However, some constituents are pushing back.

Soros-supported San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin was voted out of his office in a recall election that followed a drastic increase in violent crime in the city that Speaker Pelosi represents.

Bun in a screed penned in The Washington Post, the 91-year-old billionaire survivor of the Siege of Budapest concluded in his statement that he has “no intention of stopping” his support of “reform-minded” prosecutors.

Keep reading…