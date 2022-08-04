He literally voted to destroy our economy

Via Just The News:

Democratic Party leadership made promises related to an oil pipeline and other energy priorities in order to lock down West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s vote for a $739 billion spending package with historic funding levels for climate-related programs.

Democrats hope to pass the spending bill via budget reconciliation, a procedural tactic that would enable the party to get around the Senate filibuster and force the measure through on a party-line vote in the 50-50 chamber.

Manchin’s office has released new details about the deal he reached with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, which has the support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Biden.

“President Biden, Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi have committed to advancing a suite of commonsense permitting reforms this fall that will ensure all energy infrastructure, from transmission to pipelines and export facilities, can be efficiently and responsibly built to deliver energy safely around the country and to our allies,” Manchin said in a statement.

Keep reading…