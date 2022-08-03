Thanks Kansas.

Via NBC:

Kansas voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly struck down a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove language enshrining reproductive rights in their state, in a move widely seen as a victory for abortion rights activists.

The proposed amendment was the first time anywhere in the U.S. that voters cast ballots on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

A ballot question, known as the “Value Them Both Amendment,” asked voters to decide whether the state’s constitution should continue to protect abortion rights. The proposed amendment would have removed language that guarantees reproductive rights and asked voters if they would prefer to put the issue of abortion in the hands of the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature — an outcome that abortion rights advocates said was all but certain to result in the elimination or curtailment of those rights.

