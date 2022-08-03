Imbecile.

Via DailyMail:

A 911 call from air traffic controllers reveals that a co-pilot jumped from a damaged plane from 3,500 feet before the other pilot made an emergency landing in North Carolina, according to a recording of the call released Tuesday.

It’s unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks, 23, exited the small cargo plane on Friday afternoon, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Investigators haven’t confirmed whether Crooks’ jump was intentional. He didn’t have a parachute. The Bucknell University student’s body was found in the backyard of a family home in Fuquay-Varina.

Two unnamed Federal Aviation Administration employees can be heard telling a 911 dispatcher that the plane was heading to the airport.

