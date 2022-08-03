HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Via DailyMail:

Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews.

The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.

Batgirl was first given the greenlight in 2021 as part of a company-wide effort to create feature films specifically for HBO Max, Variety reports.

It would have featured Latina actress Leslie Grace in the titular role as she battled Brendan Fraser’s Firefly who turned to a life of crime after he is fired from his job, loses his health insurance and could no longer care for his sick wife.

