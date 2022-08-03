Via Fox News:

A California school district is paying “Woke Kindergarten” education consultants $20,000 for “anti-racist” and “anti-bias” training in an elementary school.

Woke Kindergarten’s homepage calls the organization a “global, abolitionist early childhood ecosystem,” and says it is “supporting children, families, educators and organizations in their commitment to abolitionist early education and pro-black and queer and trans liberation.”

According to the contractor agreement, Woke Kindergarten was hired for “thematic unit planning and coaching,” and the financial impact statement describes the purpose of the training is to “continue … anti-racist, anti-bias training and connect to building thematic units along with coaching.”